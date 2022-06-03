Covalis Capital LLP Takes $2.82 Million Position in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 383,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000. Volta makes up 1.0% of Covalis Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Covalis Capital LLP owned 0.24% of Volta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Volta by 413.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,823,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,741,000 after buying an additional 4,687,941 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Volta by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,729,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,374,000 after buying an additional 2,057,796 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth $7,616,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth $6,829,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Volta during the 4th quarter worth $4,356,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Volta alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Volta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson cut shares of Volta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Volta from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.06.

Shares of Volta stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,364. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Volta Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $14.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68.

Volta (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.11). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Volta Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Volta Company Profile (Get Rating)

Volta Inc operates a network of smart media-enabled charging stations for electric vehicles in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had installed 2,264 chargers across 23 territories and states. Volta Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.