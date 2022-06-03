Covalis Capital LLP Takes $22.79 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 394,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,791,000. Exelon makes up 8.3% of Covalis Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,785,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2,084.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,495,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,408,000 after buying an additional 1,427,496 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Vertical Research cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Exelon stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.88. The stock had a trading volume of 10,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,620,997. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.45. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.56.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

In other news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,264.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,813 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,947 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile (Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.