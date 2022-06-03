Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $33,000 Stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $532,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 15,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

PH traded down $3.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $275.55. 174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $253.33 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $274.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

