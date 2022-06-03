Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVW. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $33,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $77,000.

IVW opened at $67.11 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $59.95 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.85.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

