Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 162.1% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $104.45 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.59 and a twelve month high of $114.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

