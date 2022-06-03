Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $764.89 Million

Brokerages expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) to post sales of $764.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $788.08 million and the lowest is $750.00 million. Crane posted sales of $796.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year sales of $3.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.14 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.13. Crane had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.60.

CR traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,820. Crane has a 1 year low of $84.68 and a 1 year high of $114.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crane by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 296.6% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

