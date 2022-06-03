Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,213 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,337 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.55% of Novanta worth $34,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 0.8% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta during the third quarter valued at $26,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novanta in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $126.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 78.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.60 and a 200 day moving average of $143.97. Novanta Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.31 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

