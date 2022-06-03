Credit Suisse AG Grows Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of W. P. Carey worth $28,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,875,000 after purchasing an additional 203,575 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 1.0% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at $315,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 5.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 19,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 58.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPC opened at $83.99 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.02 and a twelve month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.72. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.70.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $344.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $1.057 dividend. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.71.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

