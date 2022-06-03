Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 665,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262,479 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.46% of Futu worth $28,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis grew its position in Futu by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Futu by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Futu during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Futu by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Futu by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Futu alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $38.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.44. Futu Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $21.23 and a twelve month high of $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Futu had a net margin of 39.50% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Futu Holdings Limited will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Futu from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CLSA cut shares of Futu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Futu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.68.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.