Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 747,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,978 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $32,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $1,545,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.87.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $50.64. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

