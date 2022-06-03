Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 1,081.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 440,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 403,289 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.12% of Ingevity worth $31,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the fourth quarter worth $6,810,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Ingevity by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 5,563 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Ingevity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 562,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,145,000 after acquiring an additional 10,561 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Shares of NGVT stock opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.89. Ingevity Co. has a 12-month low of $56.31 and a 12-month high of $88.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 1.96.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. Ingevity had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGVT shares. TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.20.

Ingevity Profile (Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.