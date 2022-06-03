Credit Suisse AG Sells 223,591 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223,591 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.74% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel acquired 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.41 per share, for a total transaction of $99,809.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 535,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,033,316.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Lipson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.18 per share, with a total value of $111,540.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,801.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HASI opened at $39.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.26. The company has a current ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 18.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 54.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HASI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.