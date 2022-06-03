Crestline Management LP Buys Shares of 20,000 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 225,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,325,000 after buying an additional 149,619 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $7,895,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 3,346,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,360,000 after purchasing an additional 839,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $57.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.08. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Global Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

