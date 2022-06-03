Crestline Management LP Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Crestline Management LP lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 75.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 45,292 shares during the quarter. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock opened at $106.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.59. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $78.96 and a one year high of $164.46. The stock has a market cap of $173.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.15.

In related news, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total transaction of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 524,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,560,700 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

