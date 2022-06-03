Crestline Management LP Has $219,000 Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Crestline Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 90,951 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,244,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,606,000 after purchasing an additional 553,118 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,204,684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,039,000 after buying an additional 512,612 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 94.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 795,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 386,813 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,057,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 2,708.8% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 328,682 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.75.

HAE stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $75.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,733,444.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,298 shares of company stock worth $368,670 over the last 90 days. 1.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

