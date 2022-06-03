Crestline Management LP Makes New Investment in Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 56,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. Crestline Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Sight Sciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Staffan Encrantz purchased 300,000 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.20 per share, with a total value of $2,460,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,776.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SGHT opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.28 and a quick ratio of 20.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.60 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 134.02% and a negative return on equity of 51.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sight Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

