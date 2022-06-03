Crestline Management LP Purchases New Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 160,707 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,054,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 559.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 488,041 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $9,277,000 after buying an additional 414,008 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,500,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $85,500,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,768,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,687 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,277,422 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,261,000 after buying an additional 585,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GOLD opened at $20.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.24. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.11 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

