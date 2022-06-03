Crestline Management LP Purchases New Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 45,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VECO. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In other news, CFO John P. Kiernan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.79 per share, with a total value of $103,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dennis Thomas St bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,466.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VECO opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.25. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.68 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Profile (Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.