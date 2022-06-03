Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Receives C$19.38 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.38.

CRR.UN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.25 to C$19.75 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director Donald Everett Clow sold 14,921 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.40, for a total value of C$274,576.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,093 shares in the company, valued at C$1,197,841.39.

TSE CRR.UN traded down C$0.07 on Thursday, reaching C$17.27. The stock had a trading volume of 76,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.55, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.12. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.08 and a 12-month high of C$19.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.75. The stock has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.40.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

