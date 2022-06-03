CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

CRWD stock opened at $174.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The firm has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,979,000 after acquiring an additional 129,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.18.

About CrowdStrike (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

