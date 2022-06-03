CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.22 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $174.02 on Friday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $130.00 and a 52-week high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -168.95 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.60 and its 200 day moving average is $193.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 75,801 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $15,229,936.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock worth $35,634,355. 6.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

