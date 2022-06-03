Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0017

Crowny (CRWNY) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 3rd. One Crowny coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowny has a market cap of $764,742.89 and approximately $111,044.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crowny alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.54 or 0.01009962 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $116.97 or 0.00394383 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00031512 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 813,097,988 coins and its circulating supply is 462,191,889 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Crowny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crowny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crowny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.