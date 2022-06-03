Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Tops $0.41

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $10.48 billion and $122.85 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,700.41 or 0.99989770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001988 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00087484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Coin Profile

CRO is a coin. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.