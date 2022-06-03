CryptoFlow Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,008.00 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CFL) traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Over the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 23% against the US dollar. CryptoFlow has a market cap of $327,150.84 and approximately $2,008.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoFlow alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 99.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00804333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00409494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoFlow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFlow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoFlow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoFlow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.