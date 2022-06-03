Cryptonovae Achieves Market Cap of $1.61 Million (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be purchased for $0.0288 or 0.00000097 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $16,716.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cryptonovae has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 99.1% against the dollar and now trades at $238.27 or 0.00804333 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001309 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.30 or 0.00409494 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00031630 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000274 BTC.

About Cryptonovae

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,085,257 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae . The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

