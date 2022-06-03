Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 20,121 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 90.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Linde by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

LIN opened at $330.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $267.51 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 11.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

In other Linde news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total transaction of $57,948.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $312.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.33.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

