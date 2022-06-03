Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 46,794 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,797 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NetApp worth $16,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $71.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.80. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $64.58 and a one year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. NetApp had a return on equity of 129.46% and a net margin of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.42.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $320,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,858,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,859 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About NetApp (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.