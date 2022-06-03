Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 65,564 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,564 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 51.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 608,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,027,000 after acquiring an additional 207,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,807,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 176,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $88.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.59. The company has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.88 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 16.56%.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Tu sold 3,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $302,143.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,704.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

