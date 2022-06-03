Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 594.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,878 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Copart in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRT opened at $116.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.41 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Copart to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.60.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

