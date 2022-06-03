Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.24 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 80.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,435 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Landstar System worth $12,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after buying an additional 40,365 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,263,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. 98.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR opened at $151.35 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.24. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 49.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 8.84%.

LSTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $152.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.83.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

