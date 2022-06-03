Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $12.50 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 420.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 700,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 566,289 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $12,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WU. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Western Union by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 45,758 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,482 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 20,804 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Western Union by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Western Union by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 526,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after acquiring an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WU opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 41.41%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WU. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Western Union from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

