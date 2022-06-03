Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $13.54 Million Stock Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 636.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 441,171 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,270 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.30% of Chegg worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Chegg by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000.

Get Chegg alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Chegg from $40.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp cut Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chegg from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Chegg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chegg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.91.

NYSE CHGG opened at $21.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.02, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Chegg, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.66 and a 1-year high of $90.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.13.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.08. Chegg had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 8.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chegg (Get Rating)

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.