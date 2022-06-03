Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 144,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 115,693 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $14,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 72.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after buying an additional 53,315 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 449.5% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 215.7% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at about $359,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.06.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $84.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

About Morgan Stanley (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

