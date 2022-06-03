CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,102,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 471,878 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for approximately 0.8% of Capital World Investors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Capital World Investors owned 3.80% of CVS Health worth $5,168,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 4,624 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total transaction of $493,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock valued at $8,376,142. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.29. The stock had a trading volume of 48,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,372,429. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.84.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

