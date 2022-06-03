CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.37–$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $135.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $136.97 million.CyberArk Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.92–$0.60 EPS.

Shares of CYBR traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $144.90. 857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,349. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.61.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYBR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

