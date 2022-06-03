CyberMiles (CMT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82,121.00

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 3rd. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded up 21.6% against the dollar. One CyberMiles coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $82,121.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,564.98 or 0.99914433 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.13 or 0.00209954 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00017191 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00030873 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.