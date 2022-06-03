D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,117 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Monster Beverage worth $93,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 772.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $896,000. Caxton Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 24,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.85.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total transaction of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $90.34 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. The firm has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

