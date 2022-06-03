D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $82.85 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 439,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164,656 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $82,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on SWK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.15.
Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $116.40 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.38 and a twelve month high of $213.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.13 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.
About Stanley Black & Decker (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
