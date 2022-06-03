D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 118.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,988 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.61% of Allegion worth $71,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALLE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Allegion by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,387,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $448,639,000 after acquiring an additional 225,410 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,810,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $372,202,000 after acquiring an additional 128,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $222,195,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,181,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $114.11 on Friday. Allegion plc has a 52-week low of $105.06 and a 52-week high of $148.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day moving average of $119.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Allegion from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,891.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

