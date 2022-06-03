D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,527,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043,329 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 2.82% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals worth $105,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,742,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,524,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,056,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,664,000 after acquiring an additional 667,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.41.

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $16.21 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.25.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.52% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $52,085.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,317.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Kihara sold 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $27,726.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,812.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,819 shares of company stock valued at $205,781. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

