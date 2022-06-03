D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. Makes New $334,000 Investment in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $116.36 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $105.39 and a one year high of $177.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

