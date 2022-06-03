D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) Issues Earnings Results

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($1.64), MarketWatch Earnings reports. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi had a negative return on equity of 215.66% and a negative net margin of 12.16%.

Shares of HEPS stock opened at $1.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.99. D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.97.

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. Its platforms include Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress, a platform to deliver customers' needs, such as supermarket, food, water, and flowers; HepsiPay for payment solutions; Hepsifly, a platform to purchase domestic and international flight tickets; HepsiJet, a platform to the transportation sector; HepsiAd, a platform for advertising technologies and solutions; Hepsilojistik, a platform for operational processes, such as stocking, addressing, packaging, cargo, invoicing, delivery, and returns for their sales from Hepsiburada and various e-commerce platforms; and HepsiGlobal, a platform for overseas shopping.

