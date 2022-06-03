D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Receives $102.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.71.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,481,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,866,973. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton has a one year low of $64.13 and a one year high of $110.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.02.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 28.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 206.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 7.0% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 14,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

