DAOstack Trading 7.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (GEN)

DAOstack (GEN) traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. DAOstack has a total market cap of $576,954.94 and approximately $1,224.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,489.40 or 0.99943031 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00031543 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015880 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000058 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About DAOstack

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

