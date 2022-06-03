Datarius Credit Hits Market Capitalization of $106,441.42 (DTRC)

Datarius Credit (DTRC) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 3rd. One Datarius Credit coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datarius Credit has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Datarius Credit has a market capitalization of $106,441.42 and approximately $283.00 worth of Datarius Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,503.55 or 0.99992637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001962 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Datarius Credit Profile

DTRC is a coin. Datarius Credit’s total supply is 239,992,867 coins and its circulating supply is 201,017,063 coins. Datarius Credit’s official message board is medium.com/@datariuscryptobank . Datarius Credit’s official website is datarius.io . Datarius Credit’s official Twitter account is @Datariuscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datarius is an Ethereum-based social P2P cryptobank. DTRC is an ERC20 utility token that allows its holders to access and participate in the Datarius banking system. The token holders will also receive 65% of the fees and charges collected by the Datarius cryptobank. The amount shall be distributed annually starting from 2019, in proportion to the number of the token holders. “

Datarius Credit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datarius Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datarius Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datarius Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

