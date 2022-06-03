Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Shares Purchased by Candlestick Capital Management LP

Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,622,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 417,198 shares during the quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP’s holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment were worth $62,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.18.

In other news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,018.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PLAY traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. The stock had a trading volume of 38,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,384. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.82. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 46.70% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

