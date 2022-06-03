Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:SANB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP owned approximately 7.73% of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter worth about $993,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,985,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $794,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,978,000.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03. Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.55.

Sanaby Health Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in healthcare business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

