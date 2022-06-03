Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 500,000 Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BOCNU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,509,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,945,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,405,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Ocean Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $846,000.

NASDAQ BOCNU opened at $9.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98. Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to concentrate its sourcing efforts within the consumer Internet sector in segments, such as online marketplaces, education technology, advertising technology, digital media and enabling technologies, and direct-to-consumer e-commerce businesses.

