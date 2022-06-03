Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Invests $941,000 in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at $280,010,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,268 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,515 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,170,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,304,000 after acquiring an additional 287,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $24.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.48. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.27. Bilibili Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.93 and a 52-week high of $129.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. CLSA reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.21.

Bilibili Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.