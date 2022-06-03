Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.
Sony Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.
