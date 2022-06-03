Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Takes $2.34 Million Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 18,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Sony Group by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SONY stock opened at $92.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sony Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.94 and a fifty-two week high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONY. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

